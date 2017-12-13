SCHOTT KAISHA announces path breaking innovation in pharma packaging

Announces the opening of a second production module at its manufacturing plant in Jambusar, Gujarat
SCHOTT KAISHA has introduced state-of-the art technologies and path-breaking innovations in the pharmaceutical primary packaging space. With its advanced operational capabilities, SCHOTT KAISHA was the first manufacturer of glass syringes and cartridges in India, and continues to be a prime supplier for drug producers. “With our commitment to establish India as a leading export hub, we are a perfect success story of India’s ‘Make in India’ and Germany’s ‘Industry 4.0’ for automation in manufacturing technologies. For us, meeting and exceling in international standards is just a matter of fact but not the end goal. We want to raise the bar higher and set standards which others will follow,” said Rishad Dadachanji, Director, SCHOTT KAISHA.
Going into its second decade of joint venture operations in India next year, SCHOTT KAISHA has announced the opening of a second production module at its manufacturing plant in Jambusar, Gujarat to keep up with the rising market demand. The expanded module will increase the existing production capacity by almost 50 per cent and will be running in full capacity by the end of 2018, enabling SCHOTT KAISHA to cross 3 billion containers produced per annum.
Besides expanding its industrial footprint, SCHOTT KAISHA has continuously invested in research and development. With the recently launched new opto-electronic inspection systems for vials, a 100% cosmetic inspection of the entire vial from 5 different cameras has been achieved for the first time. The company is not only offering a standard inspection protocol with this system, but also various customization avenues, based on the evolving customer requirements. “We take pride in not just running our manufacturing plants as per the international standards, but also in becoming pioneers in introducing best practices in the Indian pharmaceutical packaging space. Our new offering is a classic example, being one of the most advanced cosmetic inspection systems as it covers 100% of the entire vial”, Rishad shared.
SCHOTT KAISHA has also introduced SCHOTT’s iQ platform in India, providing a versatile portfolio of Ready To Use (RTU) pre-fillable syringes – syriQ, vials – adaptiQ, as well as cartridges – cartriQ. With the iQ platform, these RTU containers are packed in a nest inside an industry-standard tub, permitting smooth integration into existing syringe filling lines or new flexible filling lines. This not only enables a considerable reduction in the overall Time to Market, but also helps reducing investments by up to 40 per cent, clean room space by up to 60 per cent, and running costs by up to 40 per cent.
“We are constantly increasing our capacity, to meet the ever growing and evolving client requirements. Drug manufacturers these days have to maintain the highest quality standards in their packaging, and hence, look to us for providing cutting-edge packaging solutions, which adhere to global standards,” says Rishad.