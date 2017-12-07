SCHOTT Glass receives accolades

Wins top awards at vendor meet organised by Borosil Klasspack
Pharmaceutical glass manufacturer SCHOTT has received two accolades – ‘Being the most customer centric’ and ‘Appreciation for contribution as a business partner’ — at the first ever vendor meet event organised by Borosil Klasspack. The event, held in Nashik, Maharashtra, was to show appreciation for the vendors who have shown long-term commitment with Borosil Klasspack. The company is an Indian manufacturer of primary packaging materials, like glass ampoules and vials for life saving drugs. The awards were presented by Pradeep Kheruka, Vice Chairman, Borosil Glass Works.
On receiving the awards, Sundeep Prabhu, Vice President Sales and Marketing, SCHOTT Glass India, said, “We are honoured that our commitment has been recognised by Borosil Klasspack, which is an integral client of SCHOTT. We are constantly working to improve our best practices in order to deliver unparalleled product excellence in the market.”
SCHOTT has completely modernised the production technology of its 100 per cent Indian subsidiary to SCHOTT’s global standards. The company has introduced its most advanced inspection system, perfeXion in India, which has enhanced quality control of their FIOLAX tubing from statistical quality control to 100 per cent inspection – a milestone in SCHOTT’s endeavour for zero defects.
Conferring the award, Prashant Amin, MD, Borosil Klasspack, highlighted the importance of SCHOTT’s contribution and said, “SCHOTT Glass has stood rock solid with Borosil Klasspack for more than two decades. A vendor plays a major role in the growth of any manufacturer, and we appreciate the enduring support SCHOTT has continuously provided us with. This award is a recognition of our long standing relationship, and we hope to grow together further.”