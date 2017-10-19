Sanofi unveils new signature

Empowering Life represents two powerful words, ambition to support millions of people facing big and small health challenges, whether they be lifelong or temporary
Sanofi’s has unveiled its new Signature ‘Empowering Life’. ‘Empowering Life’ represents, in two powerful words, our ambition to support millions of people facing big and small health challenges, whether they be lifelong or temporary. Preventing illness with vaccines, alleviating the pain and suffering of illness, offering treatments for rare diseases, or meeting the long-term needs of those living with the effects of chronic conditions – all that we do is about empowering life.
“We believe these two words, Empowering Life, capture the essence of who we are and who we serve. Our mission begins and ends with people: those facing health challenges around the world and the thousands of men and women at Sanofi whose purpose is to respond to those challenges,” said Olivier Brandicourt, Chief Executive Officer, Sanofi.