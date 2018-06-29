Sanofi presents results from first study comparing Toujeo to insulin degludec

Toujeo met primary endpoint in lowering blood sugar levels and was non-inferior to insulin degludec in adults with type II diabetes not previously on insulin
Sanofi presented positive non-inferiority results of the BRIGHT study comparing its long-acting insulin Toujeo to insulin degludec at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 78th Scientific Sessions in Orlando, Florida.
At the end of the BRIGHT study, Toujeo demonstrated comparable blood sugar (HbA1c) control versus insulin degludec (-1.64 per cent vs. -1.59 per cent, respectively). During the first 12 weeks of therapy, a period when patients and physicians work to determine the most appropriate individual insulin dose, Toujeo reduced the rate of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) events by 23 per cent and the incidence of low blood sugar events by 26 per cent, compared to insulin degludec (p<0.05). During the subsequent 12 weeks of the study (treatment period: 13-24 weeks), the two treatments showed comparable incidence and rate of low blood sugar events.
“Hypoglycemia is a concern for people with diabetes, particularly in the initial period of dose adjustment,” says Alice Cheng, Associate Professor of Endocrinology, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada, and a primary investigator of the study. “Experiencing hypoglycemia, particularly in this early treatment period, could lead to patients discontinuing their treatment.”
The incidence of low blood sugar at any time of the day during the 24-week treatment period was also comparable between Toujeo and insulin degludec (66.5 per cent and 69 per cent, respectively).