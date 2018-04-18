Sanofi Pasteur’s vaccine facility to be set up in Toronto

Governments of Canada and Ontario have announced an investment of up to $70 million towards Sanofi Pasteur’s $500-million project
The governments of Canada and Ontario have announced an investment of up to $70 million towards Sanofi Pasteur’s $500-million project to establish one of the most advanced vaccine manufacturing facilities in the world.
Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Economic Development and Growth, and Monte Kwinter, MPP for York-Centre, made the announcement at the site of the new facility in Toronto.
The new 150,000-square-foot Bulk Biologics Facility, at the Connaught Campus in Toronto, will be the first-of-its-kind. The company will double the output of its life-saving vaccines by 2023 and launch the Canadian researched and developed pertussis – or whooping cough – vaccine into over 30 new international markets, protecting children and families in Canada and all over the world.
Through this project, nearly 1,250 jobs will be created or maintained.
Sanofi Pasteur is the vaccines division of Sanofi, one of the world’s leading healthcare companies and vaccine manufacturers globally, and produces critical vaccines to prevent infectious diseases.