Sanofi launches new insulin Toujeo in India

Toujeo is a once daily, long-acting basal insulin used to control blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes
Sanofi India has launched Toujeo, the next generation basal insulin. Toujeo is a once-daily, long-acting basal analog insulin that improves glycemic control in adults with type I and type II diabetes.
Toujeo has demonstrated that it effectively lowers blood glucose, while minimising the risk of hypoglycemia. It works by slowly releasing small amounts of insulin to provide continuous glucose-lowering activity that lasts beyond 24 hours. With its stable and flat/ peak-less action profile, Toujeo reduces glycemic variability, i.e. the daily highs and lows that people with diabetes on insulin may experience.
The product also comes with an impressive MY COACH patient support programme (offered free to patients prescribed Toujeo). This patient support programme provides six comprehensive months of hand-holding patients through their treatment journey – tips on diet and lifestyle, training on injection techniques, sugar monitoring and more, via a mix of telephonic and in-person sessions. MY COACH will be offered under Sanofi’s Saath-7 initiative, the longest running patient support programme in India, which has serviced more than 4,12,000 people with diabetes on insulin till date.
N Rajaram, MD, Sanofi India, said, “Toujeo is an extension of Sanofi’s continued product innovation and complements the portfolio by maximising the patient’s comfort and safety. The launch of Toujeo reaffirms our strong commitment of expanding Sanofi’s portfolio and to drive better diabetes management in India.”
Dr Mubarak Naqvi, Medical Head of Insulins, Diabetes and Cardiovascular Franchise, GEM Business Unit, Sanofi, said, “Being an ultra-long acting basal insulin, with its action lasting beyond 24 hours, Toujeo not only meets a patient’s basal insulin needs for a whole day, but also reduces blood sugar fluctuations for a smooth and predictable control. Patients usually fear the risk of hypoglycemia with insulins, but Toujeo has demonstrated a low hypoglycemia inducing risk, both during the night and daytime. Doctors can now confidently prescribe this advanced formulation of insulin for patients to have an optimised insulin experience.”