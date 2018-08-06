Sanofi launches multiple sclerosis tab in India

Aubagio offers patients diagnosed with multiple sclerosis the efficacy and convenience of once-a-day oral treatment
Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi, has launched India Aubagio, a multiple sclerosis drug, in the Indian market.
Aubagio (Teriflunomide, 14 mg) is the first original ‘once-daily’ oral ‘disease modifying therapy’ (DMT) for multiple sclerosis to be approved in India. It offers an effective, safe and a convenient option that is indicated as a first-line treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis that must be taken once a day, with or without food.
Commenting on the launch, N Rajaram, MD, Sanofi India said, “There are around two lakh people living with this disease in India. Increasingly, new cases are being detected due to greater awareness and access to better diagnostic facilities. For over a decade Sanofi has invested in developing and delivering novel therapeutic solutions for treatment of Multiple sclerosis around the world; and is now bringing Aubagio, our original research product to India.”
He further added, “This product has the potential to offer an efficacious and convenient treatment regimen of just once a day oral tablet, vis-à-vis commonly available injectable treatment options. With Aubagio, we reaffirm Sanofi Genzyme’s commitment to improve and empower the lives of people with debilitating diseases in India.”
Dr Shalini Menon, Country Medical Director, South Asia, Sanofi said, “Aubagio is a differentiated disease modifying therapy, that blocks the enzyme involved in multiplication of overactive immune cells. When taken daily, Aubagio reduces the number of overactive immune cells that cause the disease flare-ups, while still allowing normal immune cell activity to occur. It is important to note that Aubagio has demonstrated consistent efficacy in reducing the frequency of relapses, delaying the progression of physical disability and, arresting further decrease in brain volume. In addition, since Aubagio is an oral medicine, people with multiple sclerosis will find it very convenient and can continue with long-term treatment.”
First approved by the US FDA in 2012, Aubagio has a strong global presence today with approvals in more than 81 countries. It has been extensively studied in >5,500 patients with up to 13 years of clinical and follow-up studies with proven clinical efficacy, safety and tolerability outcomes. Globally >85,000 patients with Multiple Sclerosis are benefitting from the use of Aubagio.