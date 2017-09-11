Sanofi launches Combiflam ICYHOT

The over-the-counter (OTC) product is available in two formats – gel and spray
Sanofi India has launched Combiflam ICYHOT, a topical analgesic. This over-the-counter (OTC) product is available in two formats – gel and spray, for instant and long-lasting relief to people suffering from muscle pains and sprains.
On application of Combiflam ICYHOT, it produces an icy and a hot sensation. The icy action reduces the pain, while the hot action relaxes stiff muscles to give effective pain relief.
Dr Shailesh Ayyangar, MD – India and Vice President – South Asia, Sanofi, said, “For over 30 years, people across India have trusted and relied on Sanofi’s products for pain relief. In fact, Combiflam is one of our flagship prescription brands and is present in one of three Indian households. Building on this legacy, the launch of Combiflam ICYHOT gel and spray in the over-the-counter (OTC) segment further expands our consumer healthcare portfolio.”
Nikhilesh Kalra, GM – Consumer Healthcare, India & South Asia, Sanofi said, “Typically, people choose the format of their painkiller depending on the type of pain they are suffering from. We have brought the ICYHOT brand from Sanofi USA, and are manufacturing it indigenously to offer our Indian consumers a high quality over-the-counter product, at affordable prices.”
Combiflam ICYHOT gel is available in packs of 15g and 30g a the spray is available in packs of 35g and 55g.