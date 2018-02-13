Sanner partners with Amiko

Sanner and Amiko presented their cooperation for the development of smart add-on solutions for inhaled drug delivery systems at Pharmapack Europe in Paris
Combining long-standing experience in custom-made pharmaceutical packaging, dosing and delivery systems with advanced sensor technology, Sanner and the digital health start-up Amiko are set to provide innovative answers to respiratory and other chronical diseases.
Sanner and Amiko presented their cooperation for the development of smart add-on solutions for inhaled drug delivery systems. Sanner Ventures, parent company of Sanner and corporate venture capital office specialising in new technologies in the area of health and well-being, supports Amiko Digital Health with a strategic investment. The funds will be used to expand Amiko’s flagship product, the Respiro platform, an innovative respiratory disease management tool.
On the operational side, Sanner, headquartered in Bensheim, Germany, will work closely with Amiko to incorporate the start-up’s patented sensor technology into custom add-on or integrated device solutions for pharmaceutical clients.
“Sanner has profound experience in moisture protection solutions and custom-made primary plastic packaging, as well as in design for manufacturing and industrialization of drug delivery systems,” says Dirk Mähr, MD, Sanner. “Together with Amiko’s digital Respiro Platform and unique sensor technology, we will transform our synergies into smart solutions for true medication adherence in respiratory care.”
“Our digital health tools assist healthcare professionals and empower patients to achieve better respiratory treatment results,” says Duilio Macchi, CEO and Co-Founder, Amiko. “Together with Sanner, we will advance our mission to upgrade respiratory care, improve health outcomes and reduce the costs of care for pulmonary diseases via AI-powered mobile health solutions.”