Sanjay Murdeshwar of AstraZeneca chosen by Novartis to lead its India business

Murdeshwar, currently the Global Vice President, Cardio-Renal business at AstraZeneca, has been picked by the Swiss company to head its business in India
Novartis has appointed the current Global Vice President, Cardio-Renal business at AstraZeneca, Sanjay Murdeshwar, to lead its business in India. Murdeshwar has earlier also been the India head of AstraZeneca for the period of 2013-2017.
Previously, two new appointees to the position left the Novartis in a span of two years.
With sales over Rs 1400 crores, business in India for Novartis is primarily driven by its portfolio of anti-diabetic drug. The company is currently being examined by Competition Commission of India after it allegedly connived with Abbott to fix the price of its anti-diabetic drug. The two companies were sent show cause notices by CCI after an informant approached the anti-trust authorities claiming collusion.