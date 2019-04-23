Home / Latest Updates / Sanjay Murdeshwar of AstraZeneca chosen by Novartis to lead its India business

Sanjay Murdeshwar of AstraZeneca chosen by Novartis to lead its India business

By EP News Bureau on April 23, 2019
sanjay-murdeshwar-md-astrazeneca-pharma-india-ltd

Murdeshwar, currently the Global Vice President, Cardio-Renal business at AstraZeneca, has been picked by the Swiss company to head its business in India

Novartis has appointed the current Global Vice President, Cardio-Renal business at AstraZeneca, Sanjay Murdeshwar, to lead its business in India. Murdeshwar has earlier also been the India head of AstraZeneca for the period of 2013-2017.

Previously, two new appointees to the position left the Novartis in a span of two years.

With sales over Rs 1400 crores, business in India for Novartis is primarily driven by its portfolio of anti-diabetic drug. The company is currently being examined by Competition Commission of India after it allegedly connived with Abbott to fix the price of its anti-diabetic drug. The two companies were sent show cause notices by CCI after an informant approached the anti-trust authorities claiming collusion.