SAC ACCP to organise 11th Annual International Conference in Mumbai

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Clinical pharmacology contributing to Global Health and Policies
The 11th Annual International Conference of the South Asian College of Clinical Pharmacology (SAC), an affiliate of the American College of Clinical Pharmacology (ACPP), will be held in Mumbai on May 1 and 2, 2018. The conference will be held at Hall of Culture at Nehru Centre. The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Clinical pharmacology contributing to Global Health and Policies.’ Dr Vikram Vora, Current President, ACCP, will participate in the conference. Eminent researchers and teachers Dr Neena Valecha, Dr Ram Vishwakarma and Dr B Suresh will be felicitated.
The conference will focus on current issues and future challenges of clinical pharmacology. There will be a session on ‘Alternative to animal experimentation’ an important challenge in drug development for evaluating toxicity and efficacy. Role of industry and government in ensuring rational use of medicines, access to affordable essential medicines, drug development to meet needs of people, corporate social responsibility contribution, will be dealt with in a panel discussion consisting of academia, industry government and consumer representatives. One of the sessions will deal with various aspects of antimicrobial resistance including misuse of antimicrobials in veterinary practice and other challenges.
Developing new drugs is expensive, finding new use of old drugs is a very cost effective approach and is being internationally pursued but it is not without challenges. This will be highlighted by international and national speakers and regulatory agencies. Experts will deal with registries in India in a dedicated session on registries. Government policies and contribution in drug development and research by DST, DBT ICMR will be showcased. Also, how clinical research is important for developing treatment guidelines will be highlighted by NHSRC (National Health Systems Resource Centre Govt of India)
Ethics forum created under SAC ACCP will present three to four cases of clinical research with ethical challenges. There will be paper and poster presentation by students. The conference will not only provide a stimulating scientific platform but help develop collaboration and opportunity for students to interact with experts.
Two workshops will be held on April 29 and 30, 2018, the first being ‘Research ethics and risk minimisation’ in collaboration with The Council for International Organizations of Medical Sciences (CIOMS) where Dr Lembit Rago and Dr Herve.le-Louet will elaborate nuisances of the topic and CIOMS perspective. The workshop will be held at NIRRH, ICMR Parel.
The second workshop on April 30, 2018, will be held at KEM Hospital, Parel, Mumbai. The workshop on ‘Prescribing skills: research training and assessment’ will have Dr Robin Ferner UK,senior teachers and faculty from all over India and NHSRC participating in the workshop.
Dr Robin Ferner from the UK, will highlight the experience with online training programme and provide way forward for training programme for interns and medical officers. Participants will be provided hands on experience on prescription, research, training and assessment.