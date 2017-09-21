Russia and India embark on the transfer of technologies of drugs production for treatment of HIV infection

Deal aimed at reducing cost of these medications in Russian market
The National Immunobiological Company (Nacimbio), part of Rostec state corporation, at BIOTECHMED 2017 conference signed a technology transfer agreement for the production of ready-made dosage forms and active pharmaceutical substances with India-based Mylan Laboratories, part of US based Mylan. Within the framework of the license agreement, there will be transfer of technology for the production of both ready-made forms and active pharmaceutical substances for the creation of modern combined drugs for the treatment of HIV infection.
Speaking at Biotechmed-2017, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said that the Corporation’s activities are aimed at reducing dependence on imported medicines. At the same time, the corporation is ready for a technological partnership with the pharma industry. “We are developing our own drug production, jointly with well-known foreign pharma companies, who are ready to localise production of their products in Russia,” said Sergei Chemezov.
“We are starting cooperation with India’s Mylan Laboratories. This will provide us with the supply of substances, transfer of technology and the creation of modern combination drugs for HIV treatment. As a result, their cost in the Russian market will significantly decrease, “said Sergey Chemezov.
The head of the corporation also noted that in the coming years Nacimbio plans to take a leading position in the production of immunobiological drugs. Today, Nacimbio supplies domestic vaccines under state contracts with the Ministry of Health, which are included in the national calendar of preventive vaccinations. In total, 17 items of vaccines are supplied, of which 14 are completely Russian-made.
The second BIOTECHMED biotechnology conference took place in Gelendzhik, September 14-15, 2017, supported by the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation. The strategic partner of the conference was Rostec State Corporation.