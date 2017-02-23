Roquette celebrates 10 years of operation at its Pantnagar manufacturing site

Senior managers from India and abroad hosted the celebration in the presence of more than 100 customers
Roquette recently celebrated with its customers the first 10 years of operation of its Pantnagar manufacturing site. On this occasion, Roquette reaffirmed its engagement and commitment to continuously improve its customer focus to become a global leader in food, nutrition and health markets.
The CEO of the company, Jean-Marc Gilson, joined by other senior managers from India and abroad, hosted the celebration which counted on the presence of more than 100 customers.
During the event, Jean-Marc Gilson, Roquette CEO, underlined, “The 10th anniversary of our Pantnagar site marks an important step in the Group’s history; a history that started over 80 years ago in France, and that has gone through a strong international development since then. International, but much grounded on a strong local approach to support market development. Pantnagar is the perfect illustration of this commitment to serve our customers in India. With its investments in India, Roquette proves its ambition to establish long-term, preferred partnerships with its customers.”
Amitabh Tiriar, MD, Roquette India and VP Manufacturing for the India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) region, noted, “This acquisition underlined the Group’s ability to understand and anticipate its customers’ needs. While striving for industrial excellence, the company aims to remain number one in India, for the benefit of our customers.”