Romaco Pharmatechnik appoints Markus Regner as new MD

Markus Regner takes over at the Karlsruhe facility
Markus Regner has been appointed new Managing Director of the Karlsruhe (Germany) based Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH. Together with Romaco CFO/COO Carsten Strenger, he is responsible for the running of the facility where Romaco’s Noack and Siebler brands are manufactured.
Amongst other things, Regner will be responsible for sales, customer service, operations and engineering. He will work alongside Carsten Strenger, who will remain CFO/COO of Romaco Holding GmbH as well as joint Managing Director of Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH.
“Markus Regner is a true all-rounder with an inside knowledge of the industry”, emphasised Jörg Pieper, CEO Romaco Group. “We’re delighted that he has agreed to join the Romaco management. He has an impressive biography and is thoroughly familiar with the complex executive functions of a mid-market company – a leader who is very much in touch with the grass roots.”
A graduate in Aerospace Engineering, Markus Regner began his career in the solar technology sector in the mid-nineties. He switched to the pharmaceutical packaging industry, which has remained his professional home to this day, at the turn of the millennium. He has held various executive positions with pharmaceutical technology groups over the past 20 years, most recently as Technical Manager at a supplier of customised machines for filling liquids.