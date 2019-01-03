Roche Diabetes Care India appoints Dr Gaurav Laroia as General Manager

Dr Laroia joins from Roche Singapore where he was heading the Programme Management Office, APAC for Roche Pharmaceuticals
Roche Diabetes Care India, a pioneer in the development of blood glucose monitoring systems, and a global leader for diabetes management systems and services, announced the appointment of Dr Gaurav Laroia as General Manager for its India operations. He assumes his new role with effect from January 1, 2019. Gaurav will report to Pedro Goncalves, Head of Roche Diabetes Care Asia Pacific and will be a member of the Roche Diabetes Care Asia Pacific leadership team.
He relocates to Mumbai from his current role as Head of Programme Management Office (PMO) APAC in Singapore. Gaurav has more than 18 years of experience in commercial operations, business development, and management consulting in healthcare-related multinational organisations in India, Singapore and the US. He holds a PhD in Molecular and Cellular Biology from New York University School of Medicine, US and a Masters in Genetics from the University of Cambridge, UK.
Dr Gaurav Laroia, GM, Roche Diabetes Care India, said, “I am excited to be heading the India entity of Roche Diabetes Care. This role that comes with great responsibility towards patient care and I look forward to driving the development of integrated diabetes management solutions. Roche persistently endeavours to improve the quality of life and provide cohesive solutions for people with diabetes and I am privileged to be part of this journey. India is a very important market for Roche and our aspiration in the near future will be to be India’s topmost integrated diabetes solutions provider, touching millions of lives who need smart solutions for diabetes.”