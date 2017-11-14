Roche appoints Lara Bezerra as MD, Roche Pharma India

She has an experience of over 24 years
Roche announced the appointment of Lara Bezerra as Managing Director for Roche Products (India). She succeeds Maturin Tchoumi who has now moved to Roche Finland in a new role.
Bezerra has held various positions of leadership across geographies, including Europe and Latin America. With over 24 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Bezerra comes to India after a successful assignment as the General Manager of Roche Venezuela. Her tenure in Venezuela was among the most turbulent times in the country’s history, and her leadership was critical in navigating that period. In 2016, Roche was named among the Top 20 Places to Work in Venezuela.
“We are delighted to have Bezerra join Roche India from Venezuela,” says Dr Christiane Hamacher, Region head of Roche Pharmaceutical Asia Pacific. “With her strong business acumen and unique, people-centric leadership approach, Bezerra is ideally positioned to drive Roche’s efforts to bring our innovative treatments to patients in India.”
“I am excited to join the India team that has already made significant strides in bringing innovative healthcare solutions here,” says Bezerra. “I look forward to building on this foundation by bringing our transformational medicines to the country, being a strong healthcare partner and making a meaningful difference for patients in India.”
Bezerra has a degree in Business Administration from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) University, Sao Paulo, Brazil.