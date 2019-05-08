Research Point Global and WuXi CDS to rebrand as WuXi Clinical

The newly combined CRO specialises in collaborative partnering for global clinical trials
Research Point Global (RPG) and WuXi Clinical Development Services (CDS) are to rebrand as WuXi Clinical. The announcement is expected at DIA 2019 to be held in San Diego. The event is widely seen by the industry as a key point in the CRO calendar at which major developments are announced, and with more of the drug pipeline emerging from small and mid-sized pharma, there will be more attention on middle-tier CROs.
The newly-combined contract research organisation (CRO) employs about 1000 clinical research specialists across 20 global locations with two main hubs in the United States and China. WuXi Clinical will continue to focus on the expanding opportunities across small to mid-tier clients, offering tailored, customer-centric, full-service global clinical trial management. However, its expanded capabilities, including consistent global quality through unified processes, provide the additional benefit of serving as a seamless gateway into the recently evolved clinical trial landscape in China.
RPG has over 20 years of pedigree designing and implementing global clinical trials and capabilities spanning some 60 countries. The company brings long-established, closely-interwoven strategic partnerships with local experts from countries across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. WuXi CDS, the China-based CRO has deep regulatory knowledge within China and has undergone substantial growth in revenue, client base, and expertise over the past year. Coupled with WuXi’s some 2000-member clinical research coordinator team (SMO services organisation), WuXi Clinical can provide all aspects of clinical trial management necessary to successfully include China in global development plans.
“One of the main reasons we knew straight away that this union was going to be successful was the shared values of our Austin and Shanghai leadership teams. Both RPG and CDS had extremely client-centric approaches; this really set us apart from our competitors and is ingrained in the company’s character. We act as a natural extension of our client’s in-house clinical team, providing executive level support to successfully deliver global trials on or ahead of schedule. Our goal as WuXi Clinical is to continue to work with our client partners to be greater than the sum of our parts. In fact, our new company strategy is entirely focused around how we can work ‘better together’” says Becky Carpenter, Head of North America/Euro Operations at WuXi Clinical.