Record year for pharma packaging and drug delivery innovation: Pharmapack

Event sees more innovation centralising at the Paris hub with entries for the awards and Start-up Hub opening
In an all-time record year for FDA approvals (48 so far in 2018), Pharmapack Europe reports that innovation is also accelerating across the drug delivery and packaging industries. The event has become one of the main drivers helping introduce new innovations to the market through its Pharmapack Awards and Start-up Hub, both of which have grown in prominence as a more diverse mixture of companies bring patient changing innovations to market.
“In the last year we have seen a tremendous proliferation of industry innovation, not just in terms of the FDA approvals, but at our event we are now seeing increasing novel technologies launching and newer market entrants explore patient friendly and ecological solutions. It’s a hugely exciting time and our Start-up Hub has been specifically designed as a low-cost solution to bring these break-through companies to a wider audience. Such is the surge in demand, our expert panel have the unenviable task of selecting only the most innovative entries. Additionally, this year we have also partnered with HCPC Europe and Adelphe for the Pharmapack Awards to increase its global prominence and encourage the widest possible spread of innovators to take part,” said Silvia Forroova, Event Director Pharmapack
Entries for the 2019 Pharmapack Awards are now open across both the ‘Exhibitor Innovation’ and ‘Health Products’ categories with a closing date of November 30, 2018, winners will be unveiled live on the first evening of Pharmapack (February 6, 2019). The health products category will include two winners with one for Patient-Centric Design – which is launched in partnership with HCPC Europe (Healthcare Compliance Packaging Council of Europe) – and a second introduced alongside Adelphe for Eco-design in health packaging and drug delivery devices.
The Health Products category is open to pharmaceutical, veterinary, biopharma or OEM companies – they can also co-apply with their packaging or device manufacturer or supplier if the innovation is a collaborative one – but entries must be of a product that has been commercially launched after January 1, 2018. The award for patient centricity will be evaluated on the basis of how a pharmaceutical packaging, veterinary packaging or drug delivery system improves patients’ lives. Innovations that aid patients in taking the right dose of the right drug at the right time, as well as improving longer-term adherence are of particular interest. Additionally, judges will be looking for features that help the patient to live within their normal lifestyle – for example, easy access, portability, and ergonomic design, while using the medication.
Adelphe – a non-profit organisation seeking to reduce the environmental impact of packaging waste – has joined the judging panel and will help evaluate and pick the winner for the best innovations in eco-friendly design across both packaging and drug delivery devices. They will also chair a special conference session and panel discussion about Sustainability and Pharmaceutical Packaging & Devices: from Threats to Actions on February 6.
The Exhibitor Innovation award however is for Pharmapack Europe 2019 exhibitors that join the Innovation Gallery. This category allows entrants to present the latest innovative solutions, including those not yet available on the market (i.e. currently undergoing R&D). Awards in this category will be delivered by a jury of decision-makers from pharma and biopharmaceutical companies involved in R&D, with the three best applications chosen as winners.
Attendees will also be able to explore this year’s Exhibitor Innovation finalists in the Innovation Gallery and even via expert guided Innovation Tours which provide an invaluable snapshot view of some of this year’s most impressive breakthrough technologies and market trends.
Finally, to bring the full spectrum of the industry from big to small, the Start-up Hub returns providing young start-up companies servicing the pharma industry with the benefit of valuable networking and learning opportunities at half the price of a regular stand. There are only limited slots available – the deadline for applications is November 30, 2018 – and exhibitors will be selected by Pharmapack’s Start-up Hub Advisory Board based on the ‘uniqueness, market prospects, patient impact and savings potential of each applicant’s innovations’.
This year the board welcomes three new experts; David Braun, Global Head of Medical Device Business Solution, Merck Healthcare; Scott Gibson, Director, Advanced Device Technology and Innovation, Head of Device Technologies Innovation Center, Amgen; and Franck Lescure, Partner in charge of Life Sciences investments, Elaia Partners.
Pharmapack Europe is the leading hub for stakeholders across all parts of the pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery supply chain, with over 400 exhibitors from 37 countries present. Moreover, a series of 40 semi-scientific conferences will take place across the two-day event, delivered by leading consultants, executives and experts.