Ravi Uday Bhaskar, Secretary General, AIDCOC and DG, PHARMEXCIL elected president of 71st IPC

Ravi Uday Bhaskar, Secretary General, AIDCOC and DG, PHARMEXCIL is the president elect of 71st Indian Pharmaceutical Congress to be held in 2019. He will take charge from Dilip Shanghvi, Chairman and Managing Director, Sun Pharmaceuticals and the current President of 70th edition of IPC. This announcement was made during The Indian Pharmaceutical Congress Association (IPCA) Statutory Body meeting held in Delhi.
Giving a hint of the theme of IPC 2019, Bhaskar said, “The Indian regulators and industry shall draw the underlying scientific essence of regulations to ensure availability, accessibility and affordability of drugs and cosmetics to the consumers locally and globally. IPC-2019 will essentially drive this point more with its scientific temperament.”
The 71th IPC will be held in Chennai and the dates will be announced later.