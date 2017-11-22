RAKEZ receives overwhelming response from India industries

Industries from India such as pharma, chemicals show keen interest to operate from RAKEZ
Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) have received an overwhelming response from Indian industries to set up their units and facilities at RAKEZ in the UAE. This will provide a huge competitive edge they believe, to the Indian companies to compete with international markets as the cost of operations on set up as Ras Al Khaimah Economic would be reduced anywhere from 25 to 50 per cent.
Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is fast emerging as the world’s fastest growing free and non-free economic zones providing a metropolitan culture for living and working in addition to all the facilities required to set up the industry. They give clearances with all licenses and other documentation required within 24 hours.
Industries from India such as pharma, chemicals, manufacturing, auto, IT, technology, biotech, financial services etc. have shown keen interest to operate also from RAKEZ during a recently held summit in Mumbai.
Addressing the press conference, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman, RAKEZ, said that India has a special place for him in his heart and that he’s put in a lot of focus on India and other Asian company corporates from Ras Al Khaimah which provides international tasks, facilities in every way and provides access to global markets.
RAKEZ has also teamed up with KPMG the management consultant firm to host the investment forum here in India, which is currently being held in Mumbai.
“We currently have 3,100 Indian companies across a broad spectrum of industry sectors at RAKEZ, constituting 22.7 per cent of our entire business community. This makes the Indian investors as our largest population based on nationality,” said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO, Rakez.
“We continuously receive high volume of enquiries from Indian investors and I believe it is our cost-friendly business solutions that attract them to RAKEZ. But do you know what makes them stay? It is our commitment to offer client experience that is second to none. We provide our stakeholders seamless processes, fast service delivery, and expert support every step of the way. To top it all off, the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah lies at the centre of fast-emerging economies, making RAKEZ as the ideal industrial base and proprietary investment gateway to the region’s thriving markets.”
RAKEZ is home to over 13,000 companies including more than 600 leading manufacturers across exceeding 50 industry sectors. Major Indian industrial businesses at RAKEZ include the automotive assembly company Ashok Leyland; the personal care and products manufacturer, Dabur; and the armoured vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra, among many others.
“We’re incredibly proud to have provided a platform for industrial and manufacturing growth for various Indian companies and we look forward to welcoming more investors from India to our nurturing ecosystem,” Jallad added.