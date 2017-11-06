QuintilesIMS is now IQVIA

Beginning on November 15, 2017, equity shares of the company will trade on the NYSE under the new name and new ticker symbol ‘IQV’
QuintilesIMS announced that it will be changing its name to IQVIA, a company dedicated to using analytics and science to help healthcare stakeholders find better solutions for their patients, effective November 6, 2017. Beginning on November 15, 2017, equity shares of the company will trade on the NYSE under the new name and new ticker symbol ‘IQV.’ Until then, IQVIA will continue to be listed under QuintilesIMS and symbol ‘Q’ per the listing notification requirements of the NYSE.
IQVIA’s client solutions are powered by the IQVIA CORE. The CORE enables IQVIA to provide customised solutions for clients leveraging the world’s largest curated healthcare information source, advanced analytics, leading technologies and extensive industry knowledge across diseases, geographies, and scientific methods. It fuels the company’s approach to human data science, including faster, more predictable clinical development, innovative approaches to generating real-world evidence, machine learning to improve patient care, and strategies for precision commercial engagement. The seamless integration of these elements from molecule to market enables our customers to drive enhanced value, access and health outcomes around the world.
“Today is a defining moment for our organisation as we introduce a new name that aligns with our vision to help stakeholders drive healthcare forward,” said Ari Bousbib, Chairman and CEO, IQVIA. “Our clients have been instrumental in our becoming IQVIA. IMS Health and Quintiles came together because our clients were asking for better, faster ways to bring innovations to patients and capture the improvements the industry has been pursuing for years. Since the merger, we’ve worked to integrate our capabilities in advanced analytics, leading technologies and therapeutic expertise into powerful, differentiated offerings. Our vision is to outpace the inevitable progress of change across the life sciences and accelerate our ability to empower healthcare decision makers to meet the future head on.”
IQVIA’s ongoing commitment to data security and privacy protection measures and decades of deep, practical experience are critical drivers of our global leadership. As a company, we will continue to engage in a wide variety of governance practices and administrative, technical and physical safeguards and controls to protect individual privacy. We work closely with data protection authorities, trusted third parties and privacy experts around the world to ensure we are diligent in the protection of individual privacy.