QuintilesIMS in FORTUNE’s 2017 list of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’

The company has been recognised by FORTUNE as a most admired company for the third consecutive year
QuintilesIMS has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ list. The 2017 listing marks the third consecutive year the company has been recognised by FORTUNE as a most admired company.
QuintilesIMS received the distinction in FORTUNE’s Healthcare: Pharmacy and Other Services category with high marks in quality of management, value as a long-term investment, effectiveness in conducting business globally and wise use of corporate assets.
“Being named to FORTUNE’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies is evidence that both our peers and our clients understand the long term strategy and value our organisation provides to our clients,” said Ari Bousbib, Chairman and CEO, QuintilesIMS. “This honour is built upon the dedication and focus of our more than 50,000 employees around the world to create solutions that help our clients drive healthcare forward.”
FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies list is a report card on corporate reputations.