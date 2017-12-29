Prof Farhan Jalees Ahmad bags Senior Scientist Award 2017

Association of Biotechnology and Pharmacy, Hyderabad University gives the award to the professor for his contribution in the field of drug delivery and nanomedicine
Prof Farhan Jalees Ahmad, Professor in Department of Pharmaceutics, School of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, and Dean of School of Interdisciplinary Science & Technology, Jamia Hamdard has been awarded Senior Scientist Award 2017 by Association of Biotechnology and Pharmacy, Hyderabad University. He received the award for his contribution in the field of drug delivery and nanomedicine. The award was given at the recently held International Conference onInnovations in Pharma and Biopharma Industry: Challenges and Opportunities for Academy and Industry & 11th Annual Convention of Association of Biotechnology and Pharmacy.
The award is given in different areas of biotechnology and pharmacy and awardees are selected on the basis of their academic and professional experience and achievements in their career.
Prof Farhan has a US patent, two Patent Cooperaion Treaty (PCT) and 24 Indian patents to his name. He has published more than 300 research and review papers, 12 book chapters, nine books, He has a total citations of 6696 with H Index of 40 and i-10 index of 135. He has guided around 35 M.Pharm students and about 43 PhD scholars. Besides this, he is offering consultancy to small pharmaceutical setups.