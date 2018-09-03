Priyanka Chopra partners with Cipla Respiratory to create awareness about asthma

Priyanka will help spread the word regarding the need for an attitudinal change towards inhalation therapy as the most effective for asthma management
Cipla Limited (‘Cipla’), recently announced a partnership with Priyanka Chopra – actor and global icon – to raise awareness about asthma, along with helping address its psychosocial aspects including stigma, one of the key contributing factors for patient anxiety, delayed diagnosis, denial & limited disclosure of being asthmatic and avoidance of inhaler use in public.
As a part of a holistic multipronged campaign, Priyanka will help spread the word regarding the need for an attitudinal change towards inhalation therapy as the most effective for asthma management vis-à-vis oral medication. According to the World Health Organization in 2017, approximately 235 million people suffer from asthma. India is home to a whopping 37 mn asthmatics, the second largest in the world.
Nikhil Chopra, Head India Business, Cipla said “Cipla has always placed patient well-being at the core of all its initiatives and believed in a holistic approach to disease management. Asthma is always easier to control when diagnosed earlier and when one consistently stays on a treatment plan. We are happy to partner with Priyanka Chopra, a super achiever, and an inspiration for many to help increase both relevance and acceptance of inhalation therapy thereby ensuring better follow-up with optimal outcomes for asthmatics. This association and the upcoming #BerokZindagi campaign for inhalation therapy directly resonates with our endeavor of enabling people with asthma to achieve more in their daily lives.
Speaking on the partnership, Priyanka Chopra, said, “As someone who is asthmatic, I can say that there is social stigma associated with asthma and its therapy. It is evident that asthma is on the rise in India and there is little awareness about the most effective therapy on offer. Timely diagnosis and the right treatment combined with simple lifestyle modifications can help in managing asthma better.”
Inhalation therapy is the foremost and most effective medication for any asthmatic patient compared to oral therapies like tablets and syrups. In inhalation therapy, the drug acts directly in the lungs instead of flowing through the bloodstream and other organs of the body. Thus, there is lesser drug required and hence fewer side effects. It is in fact the safe treatment option for asthmatics.
This association will be supplemented by an innovative media campaign that will kick off on television in the month of September. The campaign will also be supported by digital media – Facebook and Twitter and there will also be on ground activations to drive awareness.