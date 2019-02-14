Dr Bharti Nadkarni, VP, Sun Pharma, was felicitated as the “Alumnus of the Year” during the event
Principal K M Kundnani College of Pharmacy celebrated their 48th Annual Day (Sunehre Din) recently. It was well attended by students, parents, staff and alumni of the college.
The event was a medley of dance, drama and other entertainment programmes. The chief guest for the function was Dr Abhay Wagh, Director, Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra state. He emphasised on the importance of technology in driving the country’s economy to higher levels.
The Guest of Honor, Madhu Utamsingh, the distinguished alumnus, gave the students five mantras for success. Dr Bharti Nadkarni, VP, Sun Pharma, was felicitated as the “Alumnus of the Year”. She spoke strongly on woman empowerment and urged all women in the pharma profession to enter into the corporate arena. Prizes were distributed at the hands of the guests and the Principal Dr Urmila Joshi. The annual day in-charge was Dr Archana Gurjar and the Student General Secretary was Venessa Lobo.