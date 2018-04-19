PM Modi, HRH The Prince of Wales inaugurate AYUSH Centre at Saint Charles Hospital, London

The centre is the first-of-its-kind providing ayurveda, homeopathy, naturopathy and therapeutic yoga primarily for the local patients following their referral by general practitioners.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and HRH The Prince of Wales jointly inaugurated AYUSH Centre at Saint Charles Hospital, London. SOUKYA, a global pioneer in the field of holistic and integrative medicine, will be providing training, logistics and services at this centre.
The centre is the first-of-its-kind providing ayurveda, homeopathy, naturopathy and therapeutic yoga primarily for the local patients following their referral by general practitioners.
This Integrative Medical Model is financially supported by Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India and Asia Foundation of HRH Prince of Wales.
This centre will provide treatments for chronic diseases incorporating India’s ancient healing systems of medicine and homeopathy.
HRH The Prince of Wales is always a great supporter of Holistic and Integrative Medicine and also a supporter of the College of Medicine, UK. This initiative is one of his favourite projects.
Saint Charles Hospital was started as an infirmary for the poor in 1879 and has established itself over the years. St. Charles Hospital already has developed facilities for Yoga and Tai chi and has a strong reputation for innovation.
Dr Issac Mathai, Founder of SOUKYA, Bangalore is the official Indian Ambassador of the College of Medicine, London and is also an Advisor to this new AYUSH Centre.
HRH Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, is a frequent visitor of SOUKYA since 2010. Her beneficial experience of Holistic and Integrated Medicine in SOUKYA has been instrumental in initiating this new project.