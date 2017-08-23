Prega News partners with SpiceJet

Exclusive offers from booking tickets to inflight services will make expecting mothers’ journey memorable
Prega News, the pregnancy detection kit from Mankind Pharmaceuticals has partnered with SpiceJet to launch a series of initiatives to make air travel for pregnant women more comfortable and enjoyable. As part of this initiative, a SpiceJet aircraft Boeing 737-800 Series has been fully body wrapped with Prega News branding. From the time tickets are booked until they reach their destinations, expecting mothers will be pampered and cared for with utmost attention by the SpiceJet team in this uniquely branded aircraft.
Prega News partnership with SpiceJet for this unique initiative is in continuation to their successful digital campaign aired and broadcasted previously; during Mother’s Day ‘YourSecondHome’, created with a focus on making the working environment friendlier for the working mothers to be. Prega News has now taken a step forward in making travel safer and easier for pregnant women.
Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma said, “The current campaign is about taking care and pampering pregnant women during the travels. We are sure our campaigns will connect with our target audience and touch an emotional chord. Leading to a changing dynamic in the workforce.”