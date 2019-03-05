Prashant Nagre, CEO, Fermenta Biotech receives Best CEO of the Year Award

The Pride of Maharashtra Award 2018 was presented by Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, President, Global Research Alliance & Former Director General, CSIR
Prashant Nagre, CEO, Fermenta Biotech, has received the Best CEO of the Year award in the prestigious Pride of Maharashtra Award 2018. He received the award was under the manufacturing category (Pharmaceuticals).
The award was presented by Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, President, Global Research Alliance & Former Director General of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). Nagre was responsible for noteworthy transformational activities undertaken at FBL such as capacity expansion, increasing its global footprint, digitisation initiatives for operational excellence, customer proximity measures and product quality assurance.
Under Nagre’s leadership, Fermenta Biotech has doubled its turnover to over Rs 300 crore. Over the last financial year, and won numerous awards such as the India Pharma Awards 2018 in three categories: Excellence in CSR for companies with turnover less than Rs 500 crore, Pharma International Excellence, Excellence in Export Promotion as well as National Best Employer Brands 2018 at the World HRD Congress and Hindustan Times Thane Ratna Award 2019.
Commenting on the award, Nagre said, “It is an honour to receive this award from Dr Mashelkar, who embodies innovation and is an eternal source of inspiration for all of us. I would like to thank the SME Chamber of Commerce and MIDEA for felicitating me with this accolade. The award is a result of the collective effort put in by all our employees, and a reflection of the organisation’s success. The award further motivates us as a company towards bringing affordable nutrition to India.”
The Pride of Maharashtra awards were initiated by the Maharashtra Industrial and Economic Development Association (MIEDA). The award function was held on the occasion of the 25th Foundation Day of MIEDA and 5th Edition Maharashtra Economic Summit. Other dignitaries were: Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries and Mining – Government of Maharashtra, Dr Murtaza Khorakiwala, MD, – Wockhardt, Chandrakant Salunkhe, Founder and President – Maharashtra Industrial & Economic Development Association and SME Chamber of India, Satish Wagh, CMD – Supriya Lifescience and Chairman – Chemexcil and Dr Lalit Kanodia, CMD – Datamatics Group of Companies.