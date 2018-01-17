Post Feb 1, r-DNA derived drug applications to be accepted only online

Jan 15 CDSCO notice pertains to clinical trials, marketing authorisations, registration certificates and import licenses
In a notice dated January 15, Dr G N Singh, Drugs Controller General (India) has informed all manufacturers, importers and CROs of r-DNA derived drugs that filing of applications for such drugs will be accepted only via the online portal SUGAM from February 1.
This decision was taken post a stakeholders meeting held on January 10. No offline applications for r-DNA derived drugs will be accepted post February 1.
This move continues the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization’s commitment to implement its e-governance initiative via SUGAM, which was launched on November 14, 2015.