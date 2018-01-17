Home / Latest Updates / Post Feb 1, r-DNA derived drug applications to be accepted only online

Post Feb 1, r-DNA derived drug applications to be accepted only online

By EP News Bureau on January 17, 2018

Jan 15 CDSCO notice pertains to clinical trials, marketing authorisations, registration certificates and import licenses

In a notice dated January 15, Dr G N Singh, Drugs Controller General (India) has informed all manufacturers, importers and CROs of r-DNA derived drugs that filing of applications for such drugs will be accepted only via the online portal SUGAM from February 1.

This decision was taken post a stakeholders meeting held on January 10. No offline applications for r-DNA derived drugs will be accepted post February 1.

This move continues the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization’s commitment to implement its e-governance initiative via SUGAM, which was launched on November 14, 2015.

Please Wait while comments are loading...