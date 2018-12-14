Polish Investment & Trade Agency takes part in CPhI & P-MEC India

Created awareness to promote Polish economy abroad
Polish Investment & Trade Agency organised a Polish National Stand during this year’s edition of CPhI & P-MEC India in Delhi (Greater Noida) as a part of the promotion programme, aiming to increase awareness and promote selected branches of Polish economy abroad.
“Technologically advanced generic drugs (generics plus) and biosimilars are a chance to be successful products of Polish biotech and pharma companies on Indian market. Polish biotech and pharma sector specialise in this kind of products. Moreover, Polish companies can offer a competitive price while maintaining high quality standards of medicines,” suggests Tadeusz Pietrucha, Head of Department of Medical Biotechnology, Medical University of Lodz (Poland) and expert of the Biotech and Pharma Promotion Program.
Increasing potential of Polish pharma and biotech market create a solid foundation for bilateral cooperation and provide opportunity also for Indian companies. According to Ada Dyndo, Mumbai Bureau Chief of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency, Poland’s investment climate makes it a preferred destination for the Indian companies considering expansion to the EU.
The access to common European market, availability of highly skilled qualified labour, excellent infrastructure coupled with R&D-focussed incentive schemes and transparent legislation are just some of the features that have already attracted FDIs from major Indian companies like Glenmark and Arcelor Mittal.
Agency’s Mumbai Bureau is a response to the need of growing potential of Polish-Indian business cooperation and is expected to be launched officially in first quarter of 2019. Focussed on distant markets of rapid growth with the biggest business potential for Polish companies, network of Foreign Trade Offices consists of 60 local representatives located in different parts of the world.