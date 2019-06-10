PM to lead 30,000 yoga enthusiasts on 5th IDY in Ranchi

The ministry of AYUSH has successfully organised several programmes during the last four years in connection with the International Day of Yoga (IDY)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the main event of International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2019 celebrations to be held at Prabhat Tara, Ranchi, Jharkhand on 21st June, 2019. Approximately 30,000 people are expected to participate in the main event. On 13th June, there will be a curtain raiser to the main event at Ranchi, which will be attended by several state dignitaries, besides the yoga organisations and yoga gurus.
The ministry of AYUSH has successfully organised several programmes during the last four years in connection with IDY. Similarly, several small and big events are being planned this year too.
The ministry has requested the stakeholding ministries and departments of the central government, state governments and other related institutions to work in a coordinated manner to observe IDY on 21st June, 2019, in accordance with national priorities, in order to secure long-term gains in the area of public health and well-being. Taking note of the immense and well-documented rewards of yoga for holistic health and well-being of the population, most of the stake-holding ministries and departments, state governments and other institutions have initiated activities to make the observation of IDY as a well-participated event. Industry bodies like CII, FICCI, Institute of Company Secretary, as well as educational bodies like CBSE, NCERT, UGC, DAV, etc have already rolled out various programmes in preparation of IDY.
In addition to this, the ministry is encouraging all individuals and institutions – including educational institutions, government bodies, business firms, industries and cultural organisations – to join IDY for the benefit of their employees, members or other stakeholders.
The thrust of the IDY observation on 21st June is on harmonious mass yoga demonstrations, in which millions of people participate at thousands of venues. To ensure the yoga demonstrations of such large groups in a harmonious manner, some of the most accomplished yoga gurus of India came together and developed the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). This is essentially a specified sequence of yoga asanas of 45 minutes duration. CYP has been designed keeping people of different age groups and of varied walks of life in mind. It is also expected that those who get trained in CYP are likely to develop a taste and attitude for yoga, and hence may pursue it in the long term. Free video and e-book giving details of CYP are available for download from the ministry of AYUSH website. The ministry is also distributing these through various partnering organisations.