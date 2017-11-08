Piramal Pharma Solutions wins ‘Industry Partner of the Year’ award

The Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards 2017 was held in Frankfurt, Germany
Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) has been recognised as the ‘Industry Partner of the Year’ at the recently held Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards 2017, in Frankfurt, Germany. It competed with several global peers in this category and emerged as the winner.
“It is a great moment for Piramal and I would like to congratulate everyone who has worked hard at making this recognition possible. Understanding customers’ needs and delivering on our commitments in time are central tenets at Piramal,” said Vivek Sharma, CEO, Piramal Pharma Solutions. He added, “PPS is built on the pillars of customer centricity and quality. Our belief is that these values will allow us to become a ‘Partner of Choice’ for the life sciences industry – it is great to see that the award recognises the progress we have made on this journey. I thank all our partners for their trust in us, and promise that we will work on getting even better in assisting customers deliver cost-effective medicines that impact human lives.”
Anil Srivastava, Business Head – API Generics said, “I am delighted to receive this award on behalf of Team Piramal who helped build confidence in our partners with years of commitment and dependability. We aspire to continue partnering with our customers, ensuring relevant products, impeccable quality standards and compliance records, innovative and efficient R&D, and delivery excellence with the larger goal of assisting in the development of cost effective, life-saving medicines, which improve the quality of life.”
The Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards 2017 rewards ‘best practice’ in two sectors, while at the same time encouraging improvements in every aspect of the way business is conducted. Every award effectively underscores the efforts made by the global generics and biosimilars sectors to make affordable medicines available to more people across the globe. These are among the most coveted recognitions in the pharmaceutical industry.