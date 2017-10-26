Piramal Pharma Solutions wins CPhI Pharma Awards

The company received regulatory procedures and compliance award
Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) was recognised as the winner of the ‘Regulatory Procedures and Compliance’ award at the prestigious CPhI Pharma Awards (2017) held recently in Germany. PPS competed with several of its global peers in this category- a category that is fundamental to serve the needs of our end customers.
Upon receiving the award, Vivek Sharma, CEO, Piramal Pharma Solutions said, “It is a pleasure to accept the award on behalf of all the dedicated employees at Piramal Pharma Solutions that made this recognition possible. The award serves as a testament to our efforts that advances Piramal Pharma Solutions from ‘Quality for Compliance’ to ‘Quality as a Culture’. Our ‘One Piramal’ strategy is built around the values of Customer Centricity, Quality, and Innovation. It is great to be recognised by our fellow peers and customers on one of our core values.”
“We recognise that as an industry, we serve a higher purpose: Delivering solutions for our customers that improve the standard of life and reduce the burden of disease in patients. In order to accomplish these successfully, a robust quality and regulatory compliance record is a must. We therefore take enormous pride in this recognition,” he added.