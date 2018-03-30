Piramal Pharma Solutions wins ‘CMO Leadership Awards 2018’

Piramal was recognised across all six categories – Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Quality, Reliability, and Service
Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) was recently recognised as a winner at the CMO Leadership Award 2018 in all six categories. The event was held in New York during the Drug, Chemical and Associated Technologies Association (DCAT) week. Piramal was recognised across all six categories – Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Quality, Reliability, and Service.
Vivek Sharma, CEO, Piramal Pharma Solutions said “We are delighted to be recognised again at the CMO Leadership Awards, this is the sixth consecutive year that we have won. To be one of the few service providers to be recognised in all six categories is humbling, and I would like to congratulate the entire PPS team for their efforts. I also want to thank our customers for their continued trust in us, as we seek to serve the needs of the end patients.”
Sharma added, “Piramal Pharma Solutions continues to make significant strides as we build around the pillars of Customer Centricity, Innovation, and Quality, with an emphasis on scientific excellence. We are focussed on investing in our customers’ future needs, and be the ‘integrated partner of choice’ for pharma and biotech organisations, world-wide.”
7th edition of the CMO Leadership Awards, conducted by Life Science Leader magazine, provides industry veterans with accurate and reliable customer feedback to assist them in choosing a reputable partner for their development and manufacturing needs. The recipients are evaluated by the customers they have actually worked with, and include six critical categories of capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality, reliability and service. An award in any of these categories adds to the distinction and reputation of CMOs throughout the global drug discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing industries. This year, more than 110 contract manufactures were assessed by 23 performance metrics in ISR’s annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey.