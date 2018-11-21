Piramal Pharma Solutions unveils cGMP kilo lab suite for API

The suite in Chennai will formally open on December 1, 2018
Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) announced the completion of its new cGMP kilo lab suite at its API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) site in Ennore, Chennai. The suite will formally open on December 1, 2018. Ennore is a key API site in the PPS integrated site network, with capabilities from early development through commercial manufacturing, with an available capacity of over 300kL. The site supplies key starting materials, registered starting materials, advanced intermediates and APIs for both large pharma and biotech firms, in North America, Europe, and RoW markets.
Anchored by a world-class R&D centre, the cGMP kilo lab facility at Ennore will bridge the gap between Discovery and early Clinical development, addressing the needs of several discovery customers that want to rapidly advance their programmes into the clinic. The facility operates in an ISO-8 certified clean room environment, with single fluid utility systems, supports temperatures ranging from -90°C to 200°C, and can handle batch sizes of up to 15 kg. Subsequent development and manufacturing of APIs as the programs advance, can be carried out at the Piramal sites in Riverview (USA), Aurora (Canada), Digwal (India), in addition to Ennore.
Vivek Sharma, CEO, Piramal Pharma Solutions said, “Ennore continues to grow in terms of customer interest. Recently, we have seen an increase in demand for stand-alone early cGMP development projects, further augmented by requests from our discovery customers, to support early clinical development API supply from India. By adding this new cGMP kilo lab, we can now supply Phase I clinical requirements through several Piramal sites: Ennore, Riverview, and Aurora. With this kilo lab addition, we continue to offer choices to our partners, as they seek to advance projects from ‘Concept to Commercial’, all within the Piramal network.”