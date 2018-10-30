Piramal Pharma Solutions Recognized as ‘Industry Partner of the Year’

The Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards are amongst the most coveted recognitions in the pharmaceutical industry
Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) has been recognized as ‘Industry Partner of the Year’ at the prestigious Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards 2018, held recently in Madrid, Spain. This is the second consecutive year that PPS has won this coveted award. PPS competed with several global peers for this recognition in a category that resonates with the Piramal Group’s core belief of building strong collaborations with its strategic partners.
Vivek Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Piramal Pharma Solutions said, “We are honored to receive this award, and I congratulate the Piramal Pharma Solutions team that made this victory possible through its collective efforts and dedication. We at Piramal, focus on Customer Centricity, Quality, and Innovation as the foundation for strong collaborations, as we strive to become the ‘Partner of Choice’ for our customers. One of our stated goals is to work with our partners to improve affordability, accelerate timelines, and increase accessibility to life saving medicines that impact human lives. This recognition serves as a testament to the progress that we have made, and I would like to thank our partners for their trust in us, and our peers for their efforts in improving health care. It is gratifying that all of us work in an industry that makes an impact on bettering human life. This recognition motivates us to better ourselves at delivering innovative solutions to our customers and end patients.”
Piramal Pharma Solutions is a global leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing, with a large portfolio of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), intermediates and formulations. Since its inception in 1995, Piramal’s Generic API business has been the preferred partner for customers, supplying a wide range of quality APIs.
The Generic API business has grown consistently over the years based on strong customer relationships, a stand out quality record, an emphasis on innovation, and a stellar reputation of on-time delivery and customer centricity.
Piramal holds a successful performance record of over 20 years of supplying API to US and European markets from facilities located in India and the UK. All the facilities meet global regulatory requirements, Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) compliance standards and are FDA inspected and approved.