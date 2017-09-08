Piramal Pharma Solutions names John Fowler as its COO

Fowler will be responsible for global operations and R&D and will play a lead role in ensuring that customers consistently experience differentiated and excellent levels of service
Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), part of Piramal Enterprises, announced the appointment of John Fowler as its Chief Operating Officer. As Chief Operating Officer, Fowler will be responsible for Global Operations and Research & development (R&D), and will play a lead role in ensuring that customers consistently experience differentiated and excellent levels of service.
Fowler added, “I was impressed with the range of capabilities and the breadth of expertise that resides across PPS, and its global footprint. With external partnerships now becoming an integral part of how pharmaceutical firms and biotechs do business, I firmly believe that leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO’s), like PPS, are at an inflexion point in their growth curve.”
Most recently, John served as the Divisional CEO of the Global Fine Chemicals business at Johnson Matthey (JM), with responsibility for JM’s Services (Custom API Development, Manufacturing, Catalyst & Chiral Technologies), and Products (Generics Development and Manufacturing) portfolio. Before leading JM’s Fine Chemical Division, John held senior leadership roles in several business verticals at JM, including Pharmaceutical Materials and Services, Environmental Catalysts and Technologies, among others. Fowler has a Chemical Engineering degree from Bucknell University and an MBA from St Joseph University.
In announcing the appointment, Vivek Sharma, CEO, Piramal Pharma Solutions, said “As PPS enters into the next phase of its rapid growth, it is important that we bring in seasoned executives with international experience and expertise. Over a distinguished career of nearly three decades, Fowler has successfully led several global businesses, streamlined operations, developed and implemented commercial strategies that have increased profitability while driving growth, and has aligned focus of R&D team with long-term business requirements. With our customers increasingly choosing Piramal as their ‘Partner of Choice’ to progress their assets from discovery towards commercialisation, Fowler’s track record of aligning services and talent towards a common vision, is one that the PPS team can benefit from. We are excited to have Fowler as part of our Leadership team, welcome him, and look forward to his contributions in building strategic partnerships with our customers and propel PPS forward into the next decade.”