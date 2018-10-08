Piramal Pharma Solutions launches Xcelerate Integrated Solutions

The platform will serve the increasing demand from pharmaceutical firms, both large and small, for preferred partnerships with organisations
Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), a global leader in contract development and manufacturing solutions, announced the launch of its Xcelerate Integrated Solutions platform to address a rapidly growing market need.
This platform will serve the increasing demand from pharmaceutical firms, both large and small, for preferred partnerships with organisations that can provide world class solutions across a range of verticals – drug discovery, drug substance, drug product, and clinical trial services. Rationalisation, restructuring initiatives, and consolidation among customers, combined with an increasing interest in virtualisation has led to externalisation of clinical programme development as a preferred option. Recently, as contract manufacturing organisations have developed scale and expertise across multiple verticals, customers have begun to consider ‘program based outsourcing’ for better efficiency on time, costs, and management.
Vivek Sharma, CEO, Piramal Pharma Solutions said, “We are excited to announce the launch of the Xcelerate Integrated Solutions platform. This platform is a result of the growing interest from our customers on structuring preferred relationships with global leaders such as Piramal who can offer end-to-end solutions, coupled with our desire to collaborate with strategic partners.”
He further added, “The Xcelerate platform sets the foundation through which customers can accelerate their programmes from clinic through approval and launch. With a track record of successfully executing over 70 integrated programmes in the recent past, and the associated learnings, we have now invested in capabilities and systems to provide a seamless experience to our customers.”