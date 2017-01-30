Piramal Enterprises to acquire portfolio of drugs Mallinckrodt

The portfolio acquired includes Gablofen (baclofen), a severe spasticity management product, which is currently marketed in the US, and two pain management products, which are currently under development
Piramal Enterprises’ wholly-owned critical care subsidiary in the UK has entered into an agreement to acquire a portfolio of intrathecal spasticity and pain management drugs from Mallinckrodt in an all cash deal for a consideration of $171 million and up to an additional $32 million payable depending on financial performance of the acquired assets over the next three years.
The portfolio acquired includes Gablofen (baclofen), a severe spasticity management product, which is currently marketed in the US, and two pain management products, which are currently under development. Gablofen has also been approved for launch in eight European markets. Gablofen is the only intrathecal baclofen drug available in vials and pre-filled syringes, which are preferred by users over the competing products available in ampoules. The pain management drugs under development are also for intrathecal administration. In the twelve months ending September 30, 2016, the acquired portfolio generated revenues of $44.6 million.
Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises, commented on the acquisition, “We continue to invest in the growth of our pharmaceutical businesses. This would be our seventh pharma acquisition in the last two years, taking our investment for inorganic growth to Rs 3,000 crores across our pharma businesses. All these acquisitions are expected to be value accretive and will improve our pharma segment’s growth and EBITDA in percentage and in absolute terms. This transaction is a step further in our strategy to make investments, in both internal developments and acquisitions, to expand our presence in the global generic hospital drug market, which is greater than US $20 billion in size. Through this strategy, our focus continues to be the creation of long term value for shareholders.”
Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Critical Care, added, “This is Critical Care’s second acquisition in the last four months, following our acquisition of a portfolio of anaesthesia and pain management injectable drugs from Janssen Pharmaceutica. This acquisition provides Piramal a leadership position within the intrathecal spasticity segment and the opportunity to access the intrathecal pain management market, which is complementary to our critical care focus, and leverage our current operations and capabilities, especially in the US. These acquisitions add branded products that are in attractive niches with barriers to entry and limited competition. Along with our Inhalation Anesthesia products, we are building an exciting portfolio to offer our customers and a substantially more diversified revenue base.”