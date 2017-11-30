Piramal Enterprises acquires Digeplex and associated brands

Expands its gastro-intestinal product portfolio
Piramal Enterprises’ Consumer Products Division has announced the acquisition of Digeplex and associated brands from Shreya Lifesciences. This acquisition strengthens Piramal’s position in the gastro-intestinal (GI) segment and is complementary to its existing brands – Polycrol and Naturolax, in the GI segment. These brands hold rich legacy amongst consumers across India.
Nandini Piramal, Executive Director, Piramal Enterprises said, “Our aim is to be a significant player in every business under the healthcare vertical of Piramal Enterprises. Acquisition is one of the important routes to help us achieve our goal and in the last two years, we have completed three acquisitions in the consumer products business, itself. We believe Digeplex and its associated brands, are a strategic fit for our product portfolio that will help us move closer towards our stated objective. The combination of organically growing our existing core brands and strategically acquiring accretive brands, has helped us create a powerful portfolio of OTC brands in India.”
Kedar Rajadnye, COO – Consumer Products Division, Piramal Enterprises said, “We already have a well-established antacid brand – Polycrol, and Naturolax, an isabgol husk-based brand which helps in treating constipation. With these additions, our basket of offerings in the gastro intestinal market will become larger. We expect these brands to leverage the strong sales and distribution capability that we have built over the years and help us improve our profit margins. This brand has a huge potential to become a power brand in its category.”