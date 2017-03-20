Piramal buys Mallinckrodt’s pain drug portfolio

Piramal’s critical care business is a global player in the hospital generics segment
Piramal Enterprises has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt.
Piramal had in January announced the acquisition for a cash consideration of $171 million and up to an additional $32 million payable depending on the financial performance of the acquired assets over the next three years.
“Piramal Enterprises announced that its wholly-owned Critical Care subsidiary in the UK has completed its acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt,” the company said in a BSE filing.
Piramal’s critical care business is a global player in the hospital generics segment. It is the world’s third largest producer of inhaled anesthetics.
The portfolio acquired includes Gablofen (baclofen), a severe spasticity management product, which is currently marketed in the US and two pain management products, which are under development at present, the filing said.
In the 12 months ended September 30, 2016, the acquired portfolio generated revenues of $44.6 million.