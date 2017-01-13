PHD Chamber with Department of Pharmaceuticals to organise seminar on Cluster Development Programme

The seminar will be held in Ahmedabad on January 25, 2017
PHD Chamber in association with Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India will organise an awareness seminar on Cluster Development Programme on January 25, 2017 in Ahmedabad.
The objective of the seminar would be to increase the competitiveness, easy access to standard testing facilities and value addition in the domestic pharma industry especially to SMEs through creation of common world class facilities. It will also strengthen the existing infrastructure facilities in order to make Indian pharma industry a global leader in pharma exports and reduce the cost of production by 20 per cent in the clusters leading to better availability and affordability medicines in domestic market.