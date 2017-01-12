Home / Latest Updates / Pharmexcil appoints Ravi Uday Bhaskar as DG

Pharmexcil appoints Ravi Uday Bhaskar as DG

By EP News Bureau on January 12, 2017

Ravi Uday Bhaskar, present Addl. Executive Director, Pharmexcil has been appointed as the Director General of the Council with effect from 30.12.2016.

 

 

Please Wait while comments are loading...