PharmaTechnologyindex.com signs MoU with Zimbabwe – India Chamber of Commerce

PharmaTechnology index.com recently signed an MoU with Zimbabwe India Chamber of Commerce in Mumbai during ‘I for Afrika’ event for trade promotion. Pharma Technologyindex.com is an online B2B portal for the pharma and allied industry which organises exhibitions, while Zimbabwe – India Chamber of Commerce has activities on bi-lateral promotion between India and Africa.
The MoU was signed for exchange of information related to organising exhibitions in India and in Zimbabwe, display of catalogues, machinery and equipment and organising technical seminars. The MoU also covers organising one-on-one meetings for trading pharmaceuticals products, machinery and equipment between the two countries and also covers bringing in and out business delegations, trade promotion and other industrial development activity.