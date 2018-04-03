PharmaTechnologyindex.com receives Exhibition Excellence Award

PharmaTech Expo 2017 as second runner up in Best Debut
Pharma Technology Index.com has informed that the Exhibition Showcase has conferred “Exhibition Excellence Award 2018” for its endeavour at Chandigarh, PharmaTech Expo 2017 as second runner up in Best Debut
“PharmaTech Expo & LabTech Expo 2017” an International Exhibition & Seminar on Pharma Machinery, Packaging Equipment, Laboratory, Analytical and Biotech Instruments was organised by PharmaTechnologyIndex.com during April 11-13, 2017 at Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh.
More than 130 Exhibitors had participated and displayed their products and in turn they received a very high commercial response from the buyers. About 3000 visitors across the country visited the exhibition spread over three days.