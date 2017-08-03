Pharmasafe India conference to be held in Mumbai

The event will aim to draw attention to the latest developments in the field of anti-counterfeiting technologies
Messe Frankfurt Trade Fair India will organise Pharmasafe India, to draw attention to the latest developments in the field of anti-counterfeiting technologies, on September 14 and 15 in Mumbai.
Speakers who will take part in the two-day event are Omprakash Sadhwani, Joint Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra, Sudhansh Pant, Joint Secretary (Policy), Dept of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Dr GN Singh, Drug Controller General (India), Sudarshan Jain, MD, Abbott Healthcare Solutions, Dr Rao VSV Vadlamudi, President, Indian Pharmaceutical Association, Stephen Dunn, Regional Director of Investigation, Asia Pacific, Sanofi Aventis, Singapore, Bejon Misra, Founder, Partnership for Safe Medicines India, Asim Datta, Noted Packaging Expert & Visiting Faculty – Indian Institute of Packaging, New Delhi and Former Head – Packaging, Jubilant Life Sciences and Dr Jayesh Lele, President, Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra.
In addition, over 150 other prominent speakers and delegates representing cross-section of stakeholders – business leaders from top pharmaceutical companies, experts in anti-counterfeiting technology, government and regulatory authorities will participate to discuss on topics like – Key findings of National Drug Survey Report (2014-2016), project update of DAVA portal, Legal and Law Enforcement perspectives, presentation of latest technologies to curb counterfeiting by involving more and higher level representation from various government and regulatory stake holders and the pharma industry.
Sanofi is the official ‘Knowledge Partner’ for the conference. Apex professional associations like Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE), IPA (Indian Pharmaceutical Association) and Confederation of Indian Pharmaceutical Industry (CIPI) have also extended their support to the conference.