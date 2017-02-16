Pharmapack Europe 2017 highlights new developments in pharma packaging and drug delivery

Trends include ‘human factor’ principles, with ‘individualised packaging and serialisation’ as the integral solutions of the future
Pharmapack Europe – organised by UBM EMEA – closed its 2017 edition, celebrating its 20 years as the leading European event for pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery devices. The top trends that emerged from the two-day event included: patient centricity, traceability, innovation, compliance and adherence. The event witnessed 5,290 attendees and 411 exhibitors from over 100 countries.
The conference programme included three sessions focused on ‘Innovation and Compliance’, ‘Patient Adherence: New challenges, New Opportunities’, and ‘Impact on Patient Centricity and Biologics on Packaging and Device Development’. A special emphasis was placed on the emerging importance of the ‘human factor’ – which is defined as patient centricity, adherence and/or compliance – particularly with the current trend of self-administered drugs.
Pharmapack’s Serialisation and Track & Trace symposium outlined the industry’s efforts to overcome pharma counterfeiting, putting traceability solutions and serialisation strategies at the forefront of the agenda. With the impending deadline looking over manufacturers, a special session provided guidance on the EU Falsified Medicine’s Directive. Additionally, the symposium featured case studies and practical examples of traceability application and compliance for attendees.
Outside of the conference agenda, this year’s Pharmapack Europe also included a first ever media debate, with industry experts predicting future innovations to mark 20 years of the event.