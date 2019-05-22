PharmaLytica to be held in Mumbai in June

The event will witness the participation of over 300 exhibitors from across the country and outside, including notable industry players
The sixth edition of the PharmaLytica expo will be held in Mumbai from 10th June to 12th June, UBM India has announced. The expo, which will be held at Bombay Exhibition Center, used to be held in Hyderabad previously.
The pharma related expo will seek to leverage the opportunities provided by the impressive pharma hub in West India, while also being in close proximity to the South Indian market, stated UBM.
PharmaLytica will enable the pharmaceutical community pick up on the latest industry trends, innovations and conduct business with Analytical, Laboratory, Machinery, Packaging, Pharma ingredients and other allied Industries. The expo is supported by associations including Pharmexcil, Confederation of Indian Pharmaceutical Industry (CiPi) and Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA).
“In the current edition, the event will witness the participation of over 300 exhibitors from across the country including notable industry players, many of whom are making their maiden showcasing at Pharmalytica,” the press release stated. Some of the exhibitors include Elmach Packages, Shimadzu, Dockweiler AG, Micronclean, Rotarex, Bruker India Scientific, Sartorius, Schott Kaisha, Gattefosse, Perkin Elmer; Thermolab Scientific Equipments, Nicomac Cleanrooms, Mack Pharmatech, Gangwal Chemicals; Kirloskar Pneumatic, Swati Spentose, Borosil Glass Works, Accupack Engineering, NPM Machinery, Toshvin Analytical, Spinco Biotech, Scientific Research Instruments, LP Global, Bitzer India and Anton Paar among others.
“With country participation from Luxembourg, United Kingdom, Germany and China, as well as state presence from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Uttarakand, PharmaLytica is well on its way to becoming a truly pan-India congregation that reaches out to all major Industry sectors and Pharma Hubs,” UBM stated. This year, there will be special pavilions dedicated to Pharma Machinery & Packaging; Lab Analytical & Cleanroom and API’s & Excipients Pavilion. To enhance the touch-and-feel aspect of the expo, one of the much-anticipated highlights will be the inclusion of Exhibitor Showcase, where visitors can attend featured presentations, hear best of case studies around innovations and technologies trending within the Pharma marketplace. Exclusive B2B Meeting Area and Customer Insight Lounge will also be organised to connect buyers and sellers, enhance the ease of doing business as well as to increase sectoral insights. Among other notable showcases, India’s top academic institution IIT Powai, Mumbai will exhibit its State of Art Analytical Lab – the Sophisticated Analytical Instrument Facility (SAIF).
Speaking on the announcement of the 6th edition of PharmaLytica, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, “Over the years, PharmaLytica has evolved as the leading marketplace for products and services along the entire value chain in niche segments within the Pharma industry. This year, we are delighted to move the expo to Mumbai to leverage the proliferating pharma hub of West India in addition to the Southern market. Meanwhile, with our rich legacy of knowledge sharing in the South, I am also pleased to announce the separate launch of PharmaLytica Confex on August 8-9 in Hyderabad. Cumulatively, the PharmaLytica brand seeks to deepen understanding of the changing landscape in the sector to enable strategically sound responses to marketplace trends. It will also play a key role in establishing a unique drug safety ecosystem in India”.
“Our focus at PharmaLytica, would be to keep the companies abreast with innovations in the growing businesses of India’s pharma industry,” he further added.