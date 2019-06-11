PharmaLytica 2019 makes debut in Mumbai

PharmaLytica enables the pharmaceutical community to gather current industry trends, innovations and conduct business with analytical, laboratory, machinery, ingredients, packaging and other allied industries
UBM India hosted the 6th edition of PharmaLytica for the first time in Mumbai. The show, formerly held in Hyderabad, was organised at the Bombay Exhibition Centre. The three-day event was
inaugurated in the presence of an august industry gathering with representation from Pravin Mhapankar, President — Marketing, Thermolab; Mayanki Gandhi, Senior Research Scientist, IIT Mumbai; Shehul Sheth, VP, Indian Pharma Machinery Manufacturer’s Association ( IPMMA ); Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India; Ritesh Modi, Director — Finance, UBM India and Rahul Deshpande, Group Director, UBM India.
Starting this year, the reputed pharma-related expo seeks to
leverage the opportunities provided by the impressive pharma hub in West India, while also being in close proximity to the South Indian market.
In the current edition, PharmaLytica witnessed the participation of over 300 exhibitors from across the country, including notable industry players, many of whom are making their maiden showcasing at PharmaLytica. Some of the exhibitors include Elmach Packages, Shimadzu, Dockweiler AG, Micronclean, Rotarex, Bruker India Scientific, Sartorius, Schott Kaisha, Gattefosse, Perkin Elmer, Thermolab Scientific Equipments, Nicomac Cleanrooms, Mack Pharmatech, Gangwal Chemicals, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Swati Spentose, Borosil Glass Works, Accupack Engineering, NPM
Machinery, Toshvin Analytical, Spinco Biotech, Scientific Research Instruments, LP Global, Bitzer India and Anton Paar, among others.
With country participation from Luxembourg, United Kingdom, Germany and China, as well as state presence from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Uttarakand, PharmaLytica is well on its way to become a truly pan-India congregation that reaches out to all major industry sectors and pharma hubs.
This year’s edition witnessed special pavilions dedicated to pharma machinery and packaging, lab analytical and cleanroom and APIs, and excipients pavilion. To enhance the touch-and-feel aspect of the expo, one of the much-anticipated highlights was the inclusion of exhibitor showcase, where visitors attended featured presentations, heard best of case studies around innovations and technologies trending within the pharma marketplace. Exclusive B2B meeting area and customer Iinsight lounge was organised to connect buyers and sellers, enhance the ease-of-doing
business as well as to increase sectoral insights.
Among other notable showcases, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Powai exhibited its state-of-the-art analytical lab – the Sophisticated Analytical Instrument Facility (SAIF). The facility was originally established at IIT, Bombay, in the year 1976, with the support of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, New Delhi. Besides, a special three-hour workshop on the ‘Role & Commitment of GMP in Pharma’ by SGS Academy had been organised.
Speaking at the launch of the 6th edition of PharmaLytica in Hyderabad, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India, said, “The Indian pharma economy has been lauded for its rapid growth in recent decades. As the much-respected generics market in India has reached its potential, the show provides an ideal platform for pharma professionals to also ramp up the ancillary section of the industry to keep abreast with innovations in the growing businesses of the global pharma sector.
Apart from pharma ingredients, increasingly, companies are looking at sub sectors such as
analytical and biotech, lab equipment and lab chemicals, pharma machinery and packaging, with significant success. At PharmaLytica, every participant gets an opportunity to pick up on the latest industry trends and innovations as well as network with the pharma business community offering each other a value proposition.
“Given our growing and unparalleled offering in the pharma domain, we are pleased to move PharmaLytica to Mumbai to add immense value to the strong western market in addition to the southern one. Meanwhile, with our rich legacy of knowledge sharing in the south, I am also pleased to announce the separate launch of PharmaLytica Confex on August 8-9 in Hyderabad,” he added.
India enjoys an important position in the global pharmaceuticals sector and the is largest provider of generic drugs globally. The country’s pharmaceutical industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.4 per cent over 2015-20 to reach $55 billion. India’s pharmaceutical exports stood at $17.27 billion in FY18 and have reached $15.52 billion in FY19 (up to January 2019).
The various economic drivers and government policies like pharma parks, allowing 100 per cent FDI, boosting the biosimilars and biologics sector, along with ancillary sectors, and reducing manufacturing costs are the key driving factors for the growth of the sector in the country. The ‘Pharma Vision 2020’, introduced to make India a global leader in end-to-end drug manufacturing, has also boosted investments.