PharmaLytica 2018 to be held in Hyderabad

PharmaLytica 2018 will be held on August 10 and 11 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. In the 5th edition of this international trade fair and conference, the pharmaceutical community can pick up on the latest industry trends, innovations and do business with analytical, laboratory, machinery and packaging industry.
PharmaLytica conference, collocated with the exhibition is the knowledge forum and important industry gathering that will bring an entire range of topics in analytical, outsourcing, laboratory, scientific and biotechnology sector. PharmaLytica is evolving as the leading marketplace for products and services along the entire value chain in niche segments within the pharma industry.
On Day 1, the focal theme will be ‘Quality Culture – Revolutionising Dynamics of Quality Assurance’. The opening ceremony will have the topic ‘Challenge of Quality Culture ・Articulation & Development’. The sessions on Day 1 will have the following topics. These are ‘A Smart Pharma Manufacturing for Operational Excellence; Latest in Pharmaceutical, Analytical & Lab’, ‘Technology Edge’, ‘Cost-Quality Efficiency’ and Setting Quality Culture Parameters.’
On Day 2 the focal theme will be ‘Regulatory & Pricing ・A Challenge for Pharma Sector.・The sessions on Day 2 will be on ‘Is Regulatory Compliance much more than GMP?’, ‘Presentation of Case study on Pharmacoeconomics.’ A panel discussion on ‘Regulatory, Pricing & Patients ・Equilibrium,’ will be held on Day 2.
Express Pharma is the media partners for the event. Supporting associations are CiPi, Pharmexcil and IDMA.